Leeds, Jun 21 (PTI) England began their first innings after a short rain delay in the post-lunch session on the second day of the first Test against India here on Saturday.

England will be eager to make a strong beginning through openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett after India made 471 in the first innings.

Also Read | SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025: First Innings Fight From Sri Lanka Help Hosts Keep Draw in Galle Against Bangladesh, Two-Match Series Stay Level at 0-0.

The visitors were bundled out shortly into the post-lunch session.

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gil and Yashasvi Jaiswal made hundreds for India.

Also Read | Belgium vs India FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Men's Hockey Match on TV and Online.

Pacers Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes took four wickets apiece for England, as the hosts bagged India's last seven wickets for 112 runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)