The Indian national hockey men's team are set to face the Belgium national hockey men's team in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 on June 21. The India vs Belgium match is scheduled to be played at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official telecast partner of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, and fans can watch the India vs Belgium live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. DD Bharati 1.0 (DD Free Dish) will also provide India vs Belgium live telecast. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the India vs Belgium live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. FIH Pro League 2024–25: India Men’s Hockey Team Looks To Bounce Back Against Formidable Australia.

Belgium vs India FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25

The final chapter of the FIH Pro League 2024–25 begins. 🏑 Two more matches. One final challenge. Our Indian Men's Hockey Team returns to action against Belgium in their second-last clash of the FIH Pro League 2024–25.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame . . .@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports… pic.twitter.com/aRH566JYiD — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 21, 2025

