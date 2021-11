Sharjah, Nov 6 (PTI) England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Mark Wood replaced injured Tymal Mills for England, while South Africa are unchanged.

The Teams:

England: Eoin Korgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

