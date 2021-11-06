06 Nov, 19:39 (IST) SA 9/0 in 1 Over So England have won the toss. Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks are the one who are looking to give a good start to the team.

England and South Africa will be having a faceoff with each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. In this article, we shall be looking at the live updates of the match. But before that, here's a look at the preview of the game. Tymal Mills was ruled out of the rest of the tournament earlier this week. This only means there will be at least one change to England's team. Mark Wood is struggling with an ankle issue. On the other hand, South Africa has a host of injury issues. ENG vs SA Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 39.

Temba Bavuma's thumb, Tabraiz Shamsi's groin, David Miller's calf and Quinton de Kock are the ones who are struggling with fitness. Ahead of the game, Eoin Morgan said that the team wants to become better with each passing game. "They're not really that interested in standing still or spending too much time reflecting on what has been and gone," said England captain.

Quinton de Kock has been one of the most dangerous batsmen for the team. Surely the England pacers will be going after the wicket-keeper. South Africa will be looking for a big comprehensive win here so that they can get better at the points table.