Nyon [Switzerland], July 13 (ANI): The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Tuesday officially announced the Team of the Tournament for Euro 2020.

Five players from champions Italy were named in the team, led by goalkeeper and Player of the Tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma. Leonardo Bonucci, Leonardo Spinazzola, Jorginho, and Federico Chiesa were the other Italian players selected.

Runners-up England had the second most players in the select XI, with the trio of Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, and Harry Maguire in the team which was named by UEFA's technical observer team.

In the thrilling Euro 2020 final at Wembley, Azzurri defeated England 3-2 on penalties after the normal 90-minute action had finished at 1-1 and even extra time was not able to break the deadlock between both teams.

The other players in the team include Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Spain midfielder Pedri, and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku who scored four times in the tournament. Pedri was also named the Young Player of the tournament.

Notably, Euro 2020 top scorer Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo failed to earn the place in the starting XI. Ronaldo scored five goals in the Euro Cup, the joint highest as Czech Republic attacker Patrik Schick had also netted the same number of goals. However, Portugal forward won the Golden Boot via the tie-breaker of assists. While Ronaldo had one assist to his name, Schick finished the tournament with zero assists.

UEFA Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy); Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy); Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain); Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)