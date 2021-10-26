Wantage [UK], October 26 (ANI): Williams reserve driver Jack Aitken will return to the Williams cockpit in Abu Dhabi just over four months after his sports car crash at Spa-Francorchamps, which left him hospitalised.

The 26-year-old Briton crashed a Lamborghini GT3 in a multi-car shunt in this year's Spa 24 Hours, suffering vertebra and collarbone fractures. Now he'll return to an F1 cockpit for FP1 in the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that ends the season.

"We're pleased to confirm that Official Reserve Driver @JaitkenRacer will run the FW43B for FP1 in Abu Dhabi!" Williams Racing tweeted.

Aitken made his practice debut for Williams in the 2020 Styrian GP and was drafted into the race seat for last December's 2020 Sakhir GP - when Lewis Hamilton contracted COVID-19 - for his Grand Prix debut, where he finished 16th. (ANI)

