Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the Group 2 match of the Super 12 at T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 26, 2021 (Tuesday). Babar Azam’s side are coming into the game on the back of a historic win while the Kiwis will be aiming to kick off their campaign on a winning note. Meanwhile, we bring you the PAK vs NZ Live score updates and commentary from T20 World Cup. Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan were brilliant in their T20 World Cup opening encounter against India as they registered their first win over their rivals at World T20s. It was an all-round performance from Babar Azam’s team as they made things difficult for the Indian batters and managed to chase the target without losing a wicket. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021: Kane Williamson Says As A Team Felt the Loss of Series vs Pakistan.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be playing their first game in the competition and will be aiming to come away with maximum points. The Ken Williamson-led outfit had a disappointing run of results in the warm-up matches as they lost to Australia and England. However, the Black Caps are coming off a series win over Bangladesh and will be looking to replicate that result.

This game holds great importance for both teams as a win will help them move closer to the objective of making it into the semi-finals. A victory for Pakistan will propel them to the top of the table as outright leaders meanwhile, New Zealand can put their poor warm-up results behind them with maximum points.