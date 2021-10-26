Having made it to the Super 12 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Namibia take on Scotland in their first match of the current round. It was a historic entry into Super 12 for Namibia and the Eagles will be keen to impress. They will be up against Scotland who were handed a pasting the other day by Afghanistan. In chase of massive 191, Scotland could manage only 60 runs in 10.2 overs. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12

SCO vs NAM T20 Head-to-Head

Scotland and Namibia have met each other twice in T20Is. And on both occasions, Namibia emerged victorious. So, in their upcoming meeting, Namibia have an edge.

SCO vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21, Key Players

Kyle Coetzer and Richie Berrington will be the key players to watch out for Scotland. In Namibia ranks, David Wiese and JJ Smit will be key to success.

SCO vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21, Mini-Battles

In this match, the clash between David Wiese and Safyaan Sharif would be an interesting one to watch along with the duel between Jan Frylinck vs Kyle Coetzer.

SCO vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21, Venue and Timing

The SCO vs NAM clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 27, 2121 (Wednesday). The SCO vs NAM encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

SCO vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast the Scotland vs Namibia match live on Star Sports channels. The SCO vs NAM match in T20 World Cup 2121 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the SCO vs NAM live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

SCO vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2121 Match 21 Likely Playing XIs

Scotland Likely Playing 11: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

Namibia Likely Playing 11: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2021 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).