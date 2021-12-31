Nagpur, Dec 31 (PTI) Experienced batter Faiz Fazal will lead a strong 18-member Vidarbha squad for the Ranji Trophy beginning January 13.

In-form batter Akshay Wadkar will be Fazal's deputy.

Also Read | India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Final Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of IND U19 vs SL U19 Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

The selectors have picked inform opener Atharva Taide, wicket-keeper and opener Siddhesh Wath, Ganesh Satish and 'crisis man' Apoorva Wankhede in the squad picked for the two games against Kerala and Rajasthan, to be played from January 13 and 20.

The bowling attack also looks quite balance with the likes of Yash Rathod, Lalit Yadav, Aditya Thakre and seasoned offie Akshay Wakhare.

Also Read | ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Rope in Nikhil Prabhu on Loan from Hyderabad FC.

Vidarbha will play their league games in Bengaluru and the two time Ranji champions will depart on January 8.

Squad: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshay Wadkar (VC) Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Apoorva Wankhede, Siddhesh Wath (WK), R.Sanjay Mohit Kale, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarvate, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakre, Praful Hinge, Siddhesh Neral and Ganesh Bhosale.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)