India U19 and Sri Lanka U19 are all set to take on each other in the finals of the ACC Asia Cup 2021. The game will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and will begin at 11.00 am IST. The fans are all geared up for the much-awaited encounter. The Men in Blue walk into the finals after crushing Bangladesh by a whopping 103 runs. In this article, we shall be speaking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. How to Watch India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Final Match?

Talking about the head-to-head of the two teams, India has a clear advantage over Sri Lanka. Out of the five games played by the two teams. India has won four games. India has won this trophy seven times in the past but Sri Lanka despite having reached the finals four times have not been able to get across the finish line. Now, let's have a quick look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 2021 final match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on December 31, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 09:30 AM local time.

Where To Watch India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Final Live Telecast on TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the match. The final match between India U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD.

How To Watch India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Final Live Streaming Online?

As Star Sports are the official broadcasters of IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Final, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online. So, tune into the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app or official website for live streaming of IND U19 vs SL U19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2021 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).