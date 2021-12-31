Panaji, December 31: Odisha FC have signed defender Nikhil Prabhu on loan from Hyderabad FC on Thursday. Kiko Ramirez's men who have been leaking goals in the ISL this season will look to bolster their defence with their new recruit.

"Odisha FC have reached an agreement with Hyderabad FC over the loan, with an option for a permanent transfer, deal of 21-year-old defender Nikhil Prabhu. He will be representing the Bhubaneswar-based side till the end of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22," the club said in a statement, as per the ISL website. Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Tommy Taylor in All-Time Manchester United Top Goal Scorer List, Scripts Many More Records During EPL 2021-22 Match Against Burnley (Watch Goal Highlights).

"Nikhil Prabhu played in various local clubs in Mumbai before joining FC Pune City academy in 2019. He represented the Hyderabad FC reserve team before getting a call from the first team for ISL 2021-22," it added. Odisha FC's next match in the ISL is against league leaders Mumbai City FC but it is uncertain whether Prabhu will be able to feature in that match.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)