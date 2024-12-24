Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman surprised a section of fans after he decided to choose Pakistan batter Babar Azam as a better Test player over Virat Kohli despite statistics favouring the Indian stalwart.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali hosted Fakhar on his YouTube channel and asked him to rate batters in Test format starting from one to four.

Before Basit named the players, Fakhar declined to decide on numbers three and four. Basit gave names of Joe Root, Virat, Babar and Kane Williamson.

Fakhar thought for a brief moment and named Root and Babar as the top two Test players and decided to omit Virat and Williamson.

"I will select only the first two, Joe Root first and then Babar Azam," Fakhar said on Vasit Ali's YouTube channel.

He was then asked by Basit to select the top pacers out of the four, which included Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah, Naseem Shah and Mohammed Shami.

"Top two, Shaheen and Bumrah," Fakhar replied to Basit's question.

A couple of years ago, there were debates about Babar succeeding Kohli, especially when the former Pakistan skipper was on a hot run of form.

Looking at statistics, India's flamboyant star fares better.

Babar has managed to amass 3997 Test runs in 50 matches, averaging 43.92, consisting of just nine centuries and 26 half-centuries. On the other end, Virat has racked up 9,166 runs in 121 Test matches, averaging 47.49, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. (ANI)

