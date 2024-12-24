Real Madrid are gradually making a comeback in the 2024-25 season after starting the season poorly. Their latest superstar signing Kylian Mbappe has not been able to deliver as per expectations in the initial part of the season and his performance in the defeat against Barcelona in the El Clasico pushed him to much criticism. Real Madrid also lost against AC Milan and Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and are currently struggling for qualification. Although they have made a short comeback in the league, going above Barcelona to the second spot with a match in hand. Kylian Mbappe being back in the goals has played a big role in it. Why is Endrick Called Bobby Charlton? Know Reason Behind Brazil and Real Madrid Young Footballer’s Nickname Based on England Legend.

Kylian Mbappe has scored a stunning long ranger goal in the last match of 2024 for Real Madrid against Sevilla. He struck the ball ferociously and it was beyond the reach of the goalkeeper. The goal provided Real Madrid with a crucial lead and also gave Carlo Ancelotti that Mbappe was gradually getting his touch back. Mbappe has managed to scored 13 goals across all competitions and scored 10 goals in La Liga. He has also provided three assists overall in 23 appearances. In December, he has scored five goals in six games in La Liga and Champions League action.

Kylian Mbappe's Goal Against Sevilla

What is Kylian Mbappe's New Nickname?

After watching Kylian Mbappe's latest goals, his colleagues have reportedly come up with a new nickname for the attacker and now call him "Mbappepinazo" in the dressing room, according to Defensa Central. The name refers to the 25-year-old's ability to fire goals from outside the box with powerful and precise shots.

The Real Madrid footballers are well-known for giving nicknames to their teammates. They did the same for young forward Endrick, when they named him 'Bobby Charlton'. This time they have given Mbappe a new nickname and it is going to go viral soon as well.

