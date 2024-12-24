Boxing Day sporting extravaganza has always caught the attention of fans around the world and this year it will be no different. Cricket being one of the popular sports, it always has been synonymous with the festive vibe of after Christmas Boxing Day. We have many top cricketers in action this year as the battle for supremacy is on the line. Starting with the big one will be India taking on Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Stadium. South Africa host Pakistan in a one-off test match while Zimbabwe will also be facing Afghanistan in the last of the fixtures. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai; Check Groups and Complete Fixtures.

India defeated Australia in the opening game of their five-game series but Australia bounced back in style in the Adelaide game. The rain curtailed third match was a draw setting up for a fascinating Boxing Day test that should draw a record capacity. India have traditionally done well in this fixture but in recent times, the results have not been up to the mark and hence we cannot say for sure which Indian team will turn up. On the other hand, Australia will be confident of a good showing. When is India vs Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Date and Time in IST of IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

Date Match Opposition Time (In IST) December 26 4th Test India vs Australia 5:00 AM December 26 1st Test South Africa vs Pakistan 1:30 PM December 26 1st Test Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1:30 PM

Pakistan blanked Proteas 3-0 in the ODI series putting the host under a lot of duress ahead of the one-off test match. South Africa have always done well at home in the red ball cricket but Pakistan have shown their capabilities in recent times. Afghanistan on the other hand should start as the favorites against a young and inexperienced Zimbabwe team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).