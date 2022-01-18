Bambolim, Jan 18 (PTI) Unbeaten in their last three games, FC Goa will look to climb up the ladder with a victory against winless SC East Bengal in an Indian Super League match here on Wednesday.

FC Goa haven't really burst to life under Derrick Pereira but the veteran coach has managed to remain unbeaten in the last three outings, playing out a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC in their last game.

Jorge Ortiz has looked extremely sharp for the Gaurs even though they had the likes of Edu Bedia and Ivan Gonzalez missing against NorthEast United.

A win on Wednesday will see Goa move up from the bottom half of the table and close the gap on the top four teams, and against SC East Bengal they will fancy their chances.

"When I came in, I did not want to change too much. We kept the same formation, the 3-4-3 system but just adjusted the structure and the boys have responded well. There is always scope for improvement and we will look to do well in the coming days," Pereira said on the eve of the game.

SCEB showed defensive solidity under interim coach Renedy Singh and held fort until the very end against Jamshedpur FC before conceding in the dying minutes of the second half.

But the red and golds have had no attacking teeth whatsoever with striker Daniel Chima Chukwu also jumping ship to Jamshedpur. They have roped in Brazilian striker Marcelo Ribeiro dos Santos but he won't be available against FC Goa.

In their 11 league games, SCEB has failed to score in five games.

SCEB has new coach in Mario Rivera and the Spaniard will have his task cut out with the team rooted to the foot of the table with just six points from 11 games.

Rivera guided East Bengal to a second-place finish in the I-League two seasons back.

The last time the two sides met this season, FC Goa edged past their rivals 4-3 in a high-octane tie.

