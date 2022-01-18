Dabang Delhi will face off against Patna Pirates in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 18, 2022 (Tuesday) at 07:30 pm IST as both teams aim to end the day as league leaders. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates have been the two most consistent teams in the competition so far and are the top two teams in the league. Patna are placed second in the team standings and can overtake Bengaluru Bulls with a win in this fixture. Delhi also have the same objective, heading into this match and will be hoping to become the new leaders.

Where To Watch Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates, live online streaming.

