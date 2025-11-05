Panaji (Goa) [India], November 5 (ANI): Grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh pulled off a major upset with black pieces, stunning two-time Candidates winner Ian Nepomniachtchi, while GM P Harikrishna produced a near-flawless performance to outplay Arseniy Nesterov and advance to the third round of the FIDE World Cup 2025 here on Wednesday.

Also advancing to the next round were world champion Gukesh D and the highest-ranked Indian Arjun Erigaisi. Gukesh, who was held to a draw with white pieces in the first game, defeated 2024 world junior champion Kazybek Nogerbek of Kazakhstan in 59 moves to reach the third round.

Arjun was the only Indian to grab full points in both games as he defeated GM Martin Petrov of Bulgaria in 48 moves with white pieces to make it two wins in two games.

But the day undoubtedly belonged to Diptayan. Having drawn the first game of Round 2 against Nepomniachtchi with white pieces, the Indian Grandmaster took advantage of a slight error from the Russian in the opening exchanges and made the most of it to win in 47 moves.

"Defeating Nepo in a match is a big thing. So, it's definitely a big day. It will take some time to sink in (the win)," said Diptayan, who is playing in his very first World Cup, as quoted from a press release by FIDE.

Earlier, 39-year-old Harikrishna sacrificed his queen as early as the eighth move to grab Nesterov's knight and bishop to gain the upper hand and then won the match in just 29 moves to become the first Indian player to advance to the third round.

"I had prepared this nine years ago and was wondering whether to use it now or if my opponent might already be familiar with the best way to counter it," Harikrishna said on Tuesday, reflecting on his strategy. "I thought he probably knew about it, but then I decided, let me just play it," he added.

The FIDE World Cup 2025 is being played as a single-elimination knock-out tournament with 206 players from 82 countries vying for the coveted Viswanathan Anand Cup, named after the Indian legend.

A total of 17 Indian players were in the fray in Round 2, with GM Aravindh Chithambaram and GM Karthik Venkataraman locked in an all-Indian battle.

Among other Indians, GMs Raunak Sadhwani, Vidit Gujrathi, R Praggnanandhaa and Narayanan SL are heading to the tiebreak round after drawing both their games.

World junior champion Pranav V will also be playing the tie-break on Thursday after losing the second game against Aryan Tari of Norway. He had won the opening game with black pieces.

Indian results (Round 2, Game 2) GM Nogerbek Kazybek (KAZ) lost to GM Gukesh D (0.5-1.5 aggregate)GM Arjun Erigaisi bt GM Martin Petrov (BUL) (2:0 aggregate)GM Temur Kuybokarov (AUS) drew with GM R Praggnanandhaa (1:1 aggregate)GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly drew with GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (FRA) (0.5:1 aggregate)GM Ian Nepomniachtchi (FID) lost to vs GM Diptayan Ghosh (0.5-1.5 aggregate)IM Aronyak Ghosh drew with GM Levon Aronian (USA) (0.5-1.5 aggregate)IM Faustino Oro (ARG) drew with GM Vidit Gujrathi (1:1 aggregate)GM Abhimanyu Mishra lost to GM Saleh Salem (Ira) (0.5-1.5 aggregate)GM P Harikrishna bt GM Arseniy Nesterov (FID) (1.5:0.5 aggregate)GM Iniyan P lost to GM Thai Dai Van Nguyen (CZE) (0.5-1.5 aggregate)GM Nikita Vitiugov (ENG) drew with GM Narayanan SL (1:1 aggregate) GM Pranav V lost to GM Aryan Tari (NOR) (1:1 aggregate)GM Raunak Sadhwani drew with GM Robert Hovhannisyan (ARM) (1:1 aggregate)GM Karthikeyan Murali drew with GM Pouya Idani (IRA) (1:1 aggregate). (ANI)

