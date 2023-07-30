Queensland [Australia], July 30 (ANI): In the Group stage match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, France defeated Brazil 2-1 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday. While Sweden thrashed Italy with a 5-0 win.

Eugenie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard were the goal scorers for France and for Brazil Debora Cristiane de Oliveira bagged one goal.

France and Brazil are in Group F along with Jamaica and Panama.

France is on top of the group having four points and Brazil is in the third position with three points.

In the first half, France dominated Brazil with their repetitive attacking play.

In the 17th minute of the match, France's hard work paid off as Eugenie Le Sommer scored a beautiful header which sailed into Brazil's goal.

France kept on the pressure and didn't allow Brazil to take many chances.

The first half ended with France leading 1-0.

In the second half, Brazil's game plan changed and they started taking more chances.

In the 58th minute of the match, Debora Cristiane de Oliveira scored a goal for Brazil guiding the ball past France's goalkeeper who commited herself to the challenge a little too early, giving Brazil's striker ample of time to decide where to put the ball.

The match was entering its final stages and either of the team could have won.

In the 83rd minute of the match, France got a corner kick. The Women in Blue capitalised on this chance and scored a goal.

Wendie Renard of France was left unmarked at the 2nd post and she got a free header and easily put the ball into the net of Brazil for the second time.

After the final whistle, France won 2-1.

France took 19 shots out of which seven were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 54 per cent. They completed 413 passes with an accuracy of 68 per cent.

France commited 13 fouls and received three yellow cards.

Brazil took 11 shots out of which only two were on target. Their possession on the ball during the match was 46 per cent. They completed 355 passes with an accuracy of 65 per cent.

Brazil conceded 10 fouls and received one yellow card.

In the Group G match, Sweden defeated Italy 5-0.

Sweden's Amanda Illestedt scored a brace while Fridolina Rolfo, Stina Blackstenius and Rebecka Blomqvist scored one goal each.

Sweden took 21 shots out of which seven were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 46 per cent. They completed 405 passes with an accuracy of 76 per cent. Sweden conceded 13 fouls.

Italy took 12 shots out of which only two were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 54 per cent. Italy completed 467 passes with an accuracy of 75 per cent. Italy commited only one foul. (ANI)

