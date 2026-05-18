Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Luka Modric to Lead Croatia as Head Coach Zlatko Dalic Names 26-man Squad

Zagreb [Croatia], May 18 (ANI): Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic on Monday announced a 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with veteran midfielder Luka Modric set to captain the side at the global showpiece.

It will be Croatia's seventh appearance at the FIFA World Cup, and the Balkan nation will once again look to build on its impressive recent record in the tournament. Croatia finished as runners-up at the 2018 World Cup after losing the final to France and secured third place at the 2022 edition, matching their debut World Cup performance from 1998.

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The 40-year-old Modric, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, remains the centrepiece of the Croatian squad. With 196 international appearances, the former Ballon d'Or winner holds the record for the most caps for Croatia.

Experienced players, including Ivan Perisic, Mario Pasalic and Andrej Kramaric, have also been included, while defender Josko Gvardiol returns after recovering from a broken shin suffered earlier this year.

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Croatia's goalkeeping unit features Dominik Livakovic, Dominik Kotarski and Ivor Pandur.

The defensive lineup includes Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Martin Erlic and Luka Vuskovic.

Alongside Modric, Croatia's midfield options include Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Sucic, Martin Baturina, Kristijan Jakic, Petar Sucic, Nikola Moro and Toni Fruk.

The attacking department will be led by Perisic, Kramaric and Ante Budimir, with Marco Pasalic, Petar Musa and Igor Matanovic also named in the squad.

Croatia qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in dominant fashion, topping their qualifying group ahead of Czechia, the Faroe Islands, Montenegro and Gibraltar. Dalic's side won seven of their eight matches, with their only dropped points coming in a goalless away draw against Czechia.

Croatia scored 26 goals and conceded only four during the campaign. They sealed qualification on November 14, 2025, with a 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands in Rijeka. Gvardiol, Petar Musa and Nikola Vlasic scored in the decisive match, while Kramaric finished as Croatia's leading scorer in qualifying with six goals.

Croatia have been drawn in Group L for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada. They open their campaign against England on June 17 in Arlington, Texas, before facing Panama in Toronto on June 22. Their final group-stage fixture will be against Ghana in Philadelphia on June 27.

Croatia squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Dominik Kotarski (Copenhagen), Ivor Pandur (Hull City)

Defenders: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City), Duje Caleta-Car (Real Sociedad), Josip Sutalo (Ajax), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Marin Pongracic (Fiorentina), Martin Erlic (Midtjylland), Luka Vuskovic (Hamburger SV)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (AC Milan), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Luka Sucic (Real Sociedad), Martin Baturina (Como), Kristijan Jakic (Augsburg), Petar Sucic (Inter Milan), Nikola Moro (Bologna), Toni Fruk (Rijeka)

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (PSV Eindhoven), Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marco Pasalic (Orlando City), Petar Musa (FC Dallas), Igor Matanovic (SC Freiburg). (ANI)

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