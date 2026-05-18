Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. With both teams fighting intensely for a definitive place in the playoff qualification brackets, the tactical utilization of the Impact Player rule is expected to play a critical role in the outcome of the game. Because Chennai are setting a target on a dry Chepauk surface, their management has loaded the primary line-up with specialised spin and batting options, keeping an extensive pace battery on the bench. Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard.

Conversely, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins confirmed that his side is comfortable chasing, meaning their substitute list is tailored to respond dynamically to how the pitch behaves during the first innings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have named a formidable list of five substitutes, headlined by explosive Australian opener Travis Head and England all-rounder Liam Livingstone. Given that Hyderabad have opted to start the match with a specific balance in their primary eleven, the inclusion of Head on the bench suggests a deliberate plan to introduce him as a destructive option at the top of the order during the second innings run-chase.

Alongside the international stars, the Hyderabad team management has provided ample domestic bowling coverage. The bench features experienced purple-cap winner Harshal Patel, left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, and domestic talent Aniket Verma, offering Cummins plenty of variation depending on how many wickets fall early in the game. Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match? Ruturaj Gaikwad Provides Big Update.

Chennai Super Kings have countered with a balanced substitute list that addresses both batting security and bowling reinforcement. Australian all-rounder Matthew Short and domestic batsman Sarfaraz Khan provide immediate top-order and middle-order insurance should the initial batting unit collapse under the pressure of the Hyderabad attack.

For the secondary innings under lights, Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has retained excellent bowling alternatives. Left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, and regional pace prospect Gurjapneet Singh are all available for selection, allowing the home side to replace an unneeded batsman with a fresh bowler once the first innings concludes.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel.

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh.

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