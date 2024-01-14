Sports News | Finn Allen Guides New Zealand to Victory over Pakistan by 21 Runs in 2nd T20I

Hamilton [New Zealand], January 14 (ANI): Finn Allen's superb knock of 74 runs followed by Adam Milne's four-wicket haul guide New Zealand to a 21-run victory over Pakistan in the second match of the five-match series here at Seddon Park on Sunday. With this victory, the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the series.

Chasing the target of 195 runs, Pakistan was bundled out for 173 in the 19.3 overs they played. The highest scorer for the side was Babar Azam who scored 66 runs from 43 balls which included seven fours and two sixes in his innings.

The left-hand batter, Fakhar Zaman also scored 50 runs in 25 balls with three fours and five sixes but the knock went in vain as his team end up losing the game.

The pick of the bowlers for the Blackcaps was their speedster, Adam Mine who took four wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 33 runs. Two wickets each were taken by Tim Southee, Ben Sears, and Ish Sodhi in their respective spells.

Earlier, Men in Green skipper Shaheen Afridi won the toss and elected to bowl first. While batting first, the Blackcaps scored 194 with the loss of eight wickets. The highest scorer for the side was their opener Allen who scored 74 runs off 41 balls with seven fours and five sixes.

Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner played small but crucial knocks for their side where they scored 26 runs and 25 runs respectively.

The pick of the bowlers for visitors was Haris Rauf who snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 38 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by Abbas Afridi in his spell of four overs where he conceded 43 runs. One wicket each was bagged by Aamer Jamal and Usama Mir in their respective spells. (ANI)

