India is currently playing Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series. After winning the first game India are now 1-0 up in the series and will face Afghanistan in the 2nd match at Indore on January 14, 2024. India are currently preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and this series is a dress rehearsal for them to settle their combinations ahead of the mega event. Seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has been recalled to the squad and along with them the performers of previous T20s like Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma and Tilak Varma has been retained. Team management is eyeing a mix of youth and experience for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. ‘Where Is Rohit Sharma?’ Fans Question Indian Captain’s Absence From Mumbai Indians’ Poster on India Squad for First Two Tests vs England.

India were spot on with their bowling plans in the 1st T20I at Mohali where they brought in spinners early and under the tight bowling spells of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, the Afghan openers couldn't open their arms. Following an average powerplay, the pressure kept piling on Afghanistan batters as they could only score 158 in their innings. Chasing it, Shubman Gill gave India a start and the momentum was carried forward by Shivam Dube who displayed an all-round performance to seal the game for India. Virat Kohli, who was unavailable for the first match will play in the 2nd T20I.

Afghanistan will look forward to their openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran for a power packed start this time around with Indore being a batting friendly surface. Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi played well in the last match but they will expect more pro-activity from Rahmat Shah. Expect Mujeeb ur Rahman, none of the bowlers could step up in the last game. Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi will have extra responsibility in this game. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Teases Sleeping Rinku Singh on Flight, KKR Teammates Engage in Friendly Moment Ahead of IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.