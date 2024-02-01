New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Former England all-rounder Mark Alleyne has been named as Gloucestershire's new head coach on a three-year deal.

Alleyne is a former Gloucestershire captain and won nine trophies during his time with the club. He also oversaw the club's promotion to the top flight of the County Championship.

Also Read | SA20 Live Streaming in India: Watch Pretoria Capitals Vs MI Cape Town Live Telecast Of South Africa T20 League 2024 Cricket Match.

He is also Gloucestershire's highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in List A cricket. He has scored 15,327 runs and claimed 393 wickets in 413 matches. He also amassed 14,214 runs and picked up 407 wickets in 314 first-class matches for the club.

After announcing his retirement in 2004, Alleyne has been the head coach of the MCC Academy, and recently he was also the head of the cricket department at Marlborough College in Wiltshire.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2024: Ravindra Jadeja Likely to Miss Third Test in Rajkot Due to Hamstring Injury.

Alleyne previously assumed the role of Gloucestershire's head coach between 2005 and 2007. In 2022 he also coached England's Men's T20I squad during their tour of the Caribbean. He was also a part of the management at Welsh Fire in the Men's Hundred.

"I'm feeling truly blessed to be given the opportunity to lead Gloucestershire, a county I have many happy memories of from during my playing days. I'm now at a time in my career where I've been exposed to coaching right at the top level for a number of years and have gained lots of experience, and I'm hoping the skills I've picked up along the way will allow me to have a positive impact on the team," Alleyne said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"There is a really exciting blend of youth and experience at Gloucestershire and that's why when the opportunity came up, I didn't give it a second thought. I can't wait to get started and am excited to see what the future holds," Alleyne said.

On the appointment Alleyne, Will Brown, Gloucestershire's chief executive, said, "It is absolutely fantastic to welcome Mark back to the club as our new Head Coach; he has a long and glittering history of winning trophies here at Gloucestershire and is just as hungry for success now as a coach as he was during his playing days."

"We saw some incredible people during the interview process but it was clear that Mark's combination of skills and experience made him the stand-out candidate for the role and alongside assistant coaches like Will Porterfield and Tom Smith we know we now have an exciting and progressive coaching team," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)