Match 26 of the 2024 SA20 sees Pretoria Capitals host MI Cape Town on Thursday evening in Centurion. These are the bottom two sides in the table with the Capitals in fifth on 10 points and MI Cape Town in sixth on nine points. Pretoria Capitals Vs MI Cape Town SA20 2024 match will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 27, 2024. The live telecast of Pretoria Capitals Vs MI Cape Town SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the Pretoria Capitals Vs MI Cape Town on Jio Cinema App and website for free.

