Rourkela (Odisha), Jan 3 (PTI) Former India forward and hockey coach Jagbir Singh on Friday complained of chest congestion and was rushed to the hospital, where he suffered a massive heart attack during a procedure.

The two-time Olympian is here for the Hockey India League (HIL) with Team Gonasika.

Jagbir felt breathing problems during the team's training session on Friday afternoon and was immediately taken to Apollo Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a blocked artery.

He suffered a heart attack while the doctors were treating him for the blocked artery.

"Jagbir felt breathing problems after he went to hotel following the Team Gonasika's training session with whom he is associated. He was instantly taken to Apollo Hospital where he is under ICU now," a source told PTI.

An excellent forward of his time, Jagbir is currently in ICU.

The 59-year-old former Air India employee represented India in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul and the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

He played for India between 1985 and 1996, winning a bronze medal in the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul and a silver in the 1990 edition in Beijing. In all, he earned 175 international caps.

Jagbir coached the Indian men's team in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

