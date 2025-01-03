Star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has not been going through the best of times. In the recent past, under his captaincy, India have failed to do well and as Rohit Sharma has himself suffered a slump in the form in hand, is place in the team as a batter is also uncertain. Under Rohit's captaincy, India lost their first series loss at home since 2012-13. They also got whitewashed and after coming to Australia, they have lost two and drew one of the Test matches Rohit has captained in. There has also been reports that Rohit has had differences with Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and his Test career henceforth is uncertain. Rohit Sharma To Be Sacked From ODI Captaincy Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Hardik Pandya's Name Emerges As Prime Candidate to Replace Him As New Team India Skipper: Report.

Team India's series against Australia is the last they will play Test cricket before the World Test Championship final. If they don't qualify, they will next play in England. Given there is no home series in the near future, Rohit's Test career, both as a captain and a player is under the scanner and might end with the end of this cycle. Rohit tookover Test captaincy in 2022 when Virat Kohli stepped down from the role. He has captained Team India for two years in Test cricket and in this article we will look at how Rohit fared overall as a Test captain in his tenure and also on three biggest Test match victories under his captaincy.

Rohit Sharma Overall Test Captaincy Record

Rohit Sharma has captained India in a total of 24 Test matches. It included an one-off Test against England, World Test Championship final against Australia, away series against South Africa, home series against England and New Zealand, both home and away series against Australia. He has won a total of 12 Test matches, lost 9 matches and drew 3 matches. If this is the end of his Test captaincy tenure then he will depart with a win percentage of 50%.

Matches Win Loss Draw Tie No Result Win Percentage 24 12 9 3 0 0 50.00

Best Three Test Victories For Team India Under Rohit Sharma Captaincy

1. Seven-Wicket Victory Against Bangladesh (2024)

One of the most recent and most memorable victories under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma came in the recent Test match against Bangladesh in September 2024. With most of the Test match getting washed out due to rain at Green Park, Kanpur, India had very little time to force a result which was important for the World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma set the tone as India scored 285 runs in just 34.4 overs and then declared giving the bowlers enough time to keep Bangladesh restricted to a small total and then clinch a memorable victory. This Test match was the indicator of which brand of cricket Rohit represented as a captain.

2. Seven-Wicket Victory Against South Africa (2023)

This victory was the only victory India had in a SENA nation under Rohit Sharma's captaincy which made it a memorable one. Mohammed Siraj produced a stupendous performance in a spitting viper of Cape Town pitch while Rohit and Virat combined to power India ahead in the game. Although Aiden Markram gave his best efforts in the second innings, it was not enough as India went over the finishing line comfortably. Given they were coming out of a loss and the pitch was very difficult, it will be one of Rohit's best Test victories as a captain. Who Can Be India's Next Test Captain After Rohit Sharma? Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Front Runners Including Virat Kohli.

3. Innings and 132-Run Victory Against Australia (2023)

Wins against Australia are always special but if they come in such a dominant manner then it is just icing on the top. Ravindra Jadeja started off things by dismissing Australia cheaply by taking a five-wicket haul. Rohit Sharma starred in India's only innings where he scored a brilliant century and received good support from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. In the second innings, Ravichandran Ashwin took a five-wicket haul and the Australian innings got wrapped up for only 91 runs. One of the most dominating victories in Rohit's tenure.

