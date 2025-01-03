Pakistan National Cricket Team Matches in 2025: With the arrival of New Year, Pakistan cricket team fans will be eager to know about their favourite teams schedule in 2025. In a good news for the fans and team, Pakistan men’s national cricket team will be playing the majority of international cricket at home. The new year 2025 starts with the second of the two-match Test series against South Africa, followed by home Tests against West Indies. For the Pakistan men’s cricket team’s complete calendar in 2025, you can scroll down. Indian Men’s Cricket Team Schedule in 2025: Upcoming Team India Matches Including IND vs PAK in ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and Other Full Fixtures With Venues.

The highlight of the 2025 schedule for Pakistan is the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. For the first time since 1996, Pakistan will host the men's ICC event. That’s after a gap of 28 years! However, India’s matches in Champions Trophy 2025 won’t take place in Pakistan, instead will be held in Dubai (including IND vs PAK). Before the Champions Trophy, Pakistan will host a tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand. List Of All Major International Cricket Tournaments In 2025 Including ICC Champions Trophy, ICC WTC Final, and ICC Women's World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Team Schedule in 2025

Month Opponent Home or Away Format January South Africa Away Test January West Indies Home 2 Tests February South Africa & New Zealand Home ODIs (Tri-Series) February-March ICC Champions Trophy Home/Away ODIs March-April New Zealand Away 5 T20Is & 3 ODIs May Bangladesh Home 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is July-August West Indies Away 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is August Afghanistan Home 3 T20Is September Asia Cup Away T20Is September-October Ireland Home 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is October-November South Africa Home 2 Tests, 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is November Sri Lanka Home 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is

In 2025 apart from West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand, Pakistan will host Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Ireland and Sri Lanka as well. The Green Shirts will also travel to New Zealand and West Indies for away tours in 2025 apart from Asia Cup, which will be held in India. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan agrees to play its matches in India or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2025 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).