Mumbai, September 5: Former New Zealand run machine Ross Taylor is set to represent Samoa at the upcoming Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Oman to push their cause of scripting a maiden appearance for them in next year's global event. The Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier will kick off on October 8. On Friday morning, the ICC World Test Championship winner's name popped up in Samoa's squad as they prepare to embark on the final journey towards the qualification of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. For "proud" Taylor, it is a "huge" honour to represent his heritage and signifies more than just a return to the game that he loves. NZ vs AUS 2025: Key Players Sidelined As New Zealand Face Injury Concerns Ahead of Series Against Australia.

"It's official - I'm proud to announce that I'll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket. This is more than just a return to the game I love - it's the huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages and family. I'm excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field," Taylor wrote on Instagram.

Ross Taylor Comes Out of Retirement to Represent Samoa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Taylor (@rossltaylor3)

The 41-year-old Taylor holds a Samoan passport, which he obtained through his mother's heritage. Thus, he is eligible to represent his second national team after seeing off a three-year stand out period after his last match for New Zealand in April 2022.

During his playing days with the Blackcaps, Taylor made 450 appearances across all formats and garnered 18,199 runs before making his last appearance in 2022. He features among several inclusions as Samoa aims to secure a spot in the marquee event, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka next year. Former New Zealand Cricketer Tom Bruce, Who Played 17 T20Is for Black Caps, Switches Allegiance to Scotland Ahead of Cricket World Cup League 2 Debut.

Sean Solia has returned to the fold, while Darius Visser, who walloped 39 runs off an over in Sub-Regional qualifying, also features in the mix. Taylor will play under the captaincy of Caleb Jasmat, who led the side in Sub-Regional qualifying, and shocked the world by beating off the likes of Vanuatu, Cook Islands and Fiji to claim their spot at the new hybrid Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

Samoa will fight for the three spots available alongside Papua New Guinea and Japan in a competition also featuring Oman, Nepal, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, and the UAE.

Samoa T20 Squad: Caleb Jasmat (c), Ross Taylor, Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Daniel Burgess, Douglas Finau, Sam French, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Ben Mailata, Noah Mead, Solomon Nash, Samson Sola, Fereti Sululoto, Saumani Tiai, Ili Tugaga.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)