London [UK], June 27 (ANI): Development of a 100% sustainable fuel, slashing the use of single-use plastics and reviewing travel and freight logistics - these are some of the things Formula 1 is working on as part of its commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2030.

Three years ago, as part of a wider sustainability strategy, F1 set ambitious targets and have since been working with the 10 teams, race promoters, partners, suppliers, broadcasters and the FIA to reduce the sport's carbon footprint.

Also Read | PV Sindhu Shares a Happy Picture With Allu Arjun From an Engagement Ceremony, Calls Him the 'Stylish Star'.

Already F1 has reduced its carbon footprint through remote broadcast operations, which has enabled the company to reduce freight, while redesigned freight containers mean more efficient aircraft can be used to transport the equipment.

F1 offices are now using 100% renewable energy, with the company earning the highest sustainability management accreditation (3*) awarded by the FIA.

Also Read | IND vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2022 in Malahide.

Following the successful introduction of E10 fuel this season - comprising 10% ethanol, which will reduce CO2 emissions overall - F1 is working with partner Aramco and all the major fuel manufacturers in F1 to develop a 100% sustainable fuel to be introduced with a new engine formula in 2026.

It will be a drop-in fuel, so-called because it can be used in the same form in road cars in normal internal combustion engines. F1 will work closely with F2 and F3 to trial the sustainable fuels.

Looking ahead, there are plans to build future F1 calendars to improve freight and travel logistics so the sport is moving more efficiently around the world.

"Carbon reduction measures for fans travelling to F1 events are being investigated, while more efficient travel arrangements will be assessed. With eight years to go until 2030, F1 is racing towards its target," Formula 1 in a statement said.

In the last F1 race, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen claimed a comfortable victory at the Canadian Grand Prix 2022, resisting strong pressure from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz following a late Safety Car to extend his championship lead over team-mate Sergio Perez to 46 points.

With Sainz second, Lewis Hamilton took his first podium finish since the opening round of the season, with the Mercedes driver finishing ahead of team-mate George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who battle through to fifth place from 19th place on the grid. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)