The second and final T20 of the ongoing two-match series between India (IND) and Ireland (IRE) is set to be played on June 28, 2022 (Tuesday) at The village Stadium in Dublin. The match will commence at 09:00 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Ireland vs India second and final T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Ireland Cricket Match in Malahide.

India chased down the easy total of 109 run target in just 9.2 overs to win the first T20 against Ireland on Sunday. After rain reduced the T20 match to 12 overs, the hosts managed to put 108 runs on board with Harry Tector's sensational knock of 64 from just 33 balls. India while chasing the total, saw some quick fire from Deepak Hooda (47), Ishan Kishan (26) and Hardik Pandya (24) to win the first match of the series.

IRE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Dinesh Karthik (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IRE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Paul Stirling (IRE), Ishan Kishan (IND), Harry Tector (IRE), Deepak Hooda (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team. India vs Ireland, 1st T20I 2022: Skipper Hardik Pandya Backs Debutant Umran Malik

IRE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (IND), Gareth Delany (IRE) could be our all-rounders.

IRE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Craig Young, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) could form the bowling attack.

IRE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Dinesh Karthik (IND), Paul Stirling (IRE), Ishan Kishan (IND), Harry Tector (IRE), Deepak Hooda (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Gareth Delany (IRE), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Craig Young, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND).

Hardik Pandya (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Ishan Kishan (IND) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

