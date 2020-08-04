Paris, Aug 4 (AP) A preseason friendly between French soccer clubs Marseille and Montpellier has been canceled due to a suspected case of coronavirus.

The clubs said in a joint statement that Wednesday's match at Stade Velodrome in Marseille was scrapped as a measure of precaution.

According to regional newspaper Midi Libre, a Montpellier player whose identity was not revealed is suspected to have caught the virus.

The player, who was tested with the whole team on Monday, will undergo another test this week, the newspaper said.

Montpellier had been forced to cancel another preparation match last month after a player from local rival club Sete was diagnosed with the virus.

Midi Libre said four young players from Montpellier academy also tested positive for the virus last week.

The French league is to start on August 21. AP

