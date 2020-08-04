ENG vs IRE Live Score Updates: England will eye a series clean sweep when they host Ireland in the 3rd and final game of a three-match ODI series. Eoin Morgan’s side clinched the series with a four-wicket win in the second ODI and currently hold an unassailable 2-0 lead with the one game yet to be played. They had won the first game by six wickets. For Ireland, it will about a consolation win and salvaging some lost pride. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live-action. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2020 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs IRE Match on Sony SIX.

Ireland came close to almost putting England on the money in both the opening two ODI matches. They had the hosts reeling at 78-4 chasing 173 in the first ODI and at 137-6 chasing 213 in the series clincher. But both times the visitors failed to pick one vital wicket that will open the gates for a memorable win. Ireland haven't beaten England in an ODI match since their famous win at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. Sam Billings bailed England in both the matches with composed innings and is in the run to become the Player of the Series. England vs Ireland, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for ENG vs IRE 3rd ODI 2020.

Young Curtis Campher could have earned the same for Ireland but found no partner to take them. The 21-year-old, who made his international debut in this series rescued Ireland from a big collapse in both the ODI matches and hit fine half-centuries but found very little company at the other end. Campher also showed he could work his magic with the ball in the second game and will once again be the key for Ireland as they search for a consolation victory.

Squads:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie(c), William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy.

England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan(c), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood.