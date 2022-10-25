Paris [France], October 25 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the round of 16 after defeating the French duo of Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov at the French Open 2022 on Tuesday.

The Indians registered a win in three sets 19-21, 21-9, 21-13.

Earlier, the Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crashed out of the tournament in the first round after losses to Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

They lost to their Thailand opponents by 23-21, 22-20. Jolly and Gopichand fought till the very end but lost within two straight games.

In the mixed doubles category, the Indian pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also crashed out of the tournament in the first round after a defeat to the Japanese duo of Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya.

Bhatnagar and Crasto lost in straight games by 13-21, 16-21.

Later tonight, star player Saina Nehwal will be in action. The French Open 2022 started in Paris on October 25 and will go on till October 30. (ANI)

