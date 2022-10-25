New Zealand (NZ) will lock the horns with Afghanistan (AFG) in super 12 stage match number 21 of the ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 on 26 October (Wednesday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The contest will begin at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction NZ vs AFG T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About NZ vs AFG Cricket Match in Melbourne.

New Zealand won their first super 12 stage match against defending champions Australia by a whopping margin of 89 runs to top the points table of group 1 with a colossal run rate of 4.450. In contrast, Afghanistan lost their opening game to England by 5 wickets. However, while defending a meagre score of 113 runs, Afghani bowlers kept the game tight till the 19th over displaying their class.

NZ vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Devon Conway (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

NZ vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Kane Williamson (NZ), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Glenn Phillips (NZ) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

NZ vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Mohammad Nabi (AFG) could be our all-rounders

NZ vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Tim Southee (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Rashid Khan (AFG), Suliman Safi (AFG) could form the bowling attack

NZ vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Devon Conway (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Kane Williamson (NZ), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Tim Southee (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Rashid Khan (AFG), Suliman Safi (AFG).

Devon Conway (NZ) could be named as the captain of your NZ vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Tim Southee (NZ) could be selected as the vice-captain.

