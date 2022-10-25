Borussia Dortmund will host Manchester City in the latest round of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group G fixtures. The clash will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on October 25, 2022 (Tuesday) as both teams aim for a win and secure qualification into the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, UCL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Real Madrid Transfer News: Bernardo Silva Offered To Los Blancos By Agent.

Manchester City have already booked their place into the Round of 16 and can confirm themselves as the group winners with a victory in this fixture. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund need one point from two games to qualify for the next round and will be aiming to get it done in this fixture itself.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at the Signa Iduna Park. The game will be held on October 26, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2022 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).