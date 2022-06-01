Paris [France], June 1 (ANI): Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz feels he can win grand slam title despite being knocked out of the French Open 2022 at the quarter-final stage on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Spaniard suffered a defeat against World No.3 Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. Carlos Alcaraz, seen as the 'next big thing' in men's tennis, has already made headlines in his brief career so far.

"I have to improve for the next Grand Slam or next matches. But I would say I'm not far away from reaching a semi-final or being able to win a Grand Slam... I would say I have the level, I have the confidence to win a Grand Slam or reach the semi-finals next time," Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference.

He also admitted he had learnt some lessons from the French Open 2022 quarter-finals but was still going out with his head held high.

"I have to take the lessons [from] today. It was a tough match and a close match. I could say I didn't start well, and at this level, quarter-final of a Grand Slam, you are playing against the best players in the world, so you have to start the match better than I did today," the Spaniard said after the three-hour and 18-minute match.

It took the German 3 hours and 18 minutes to send Alcaraz out of the tournament. With this, Zverev also avenged the loss to Alcaraz in the final of the Mutua Madrid Open in early May. He had cruised into the quarter-finals of the French Open 2022 after defeating Bernabe Zapata Miralles on Sunday.

Zverev will play the 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals. (ANI)

