Afghanistan will be kickstarting their Asia Cup campaign as dark horse contenders against Hong Kong from Tuesday onwards in Abu Dhabi, just over a year after their historic run in the ICC T20 World Cup last year, in which they made it to the semifinals.

With wins over England, Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in white-ball cricket, Afghanistan is one of the fastest-growing cricket nations in recent while. Their T20 World Cup run to the semifinals last year, which included wins over heavyweights like Australia and New Zealand, solidified them as a force to be reckoned with in world cricket, especially in T20Is.

Let us have a look at Afghanistan's form leading upto the continental event after last year's T20 World Cup:

Since last year's T20 World Cup, Afghanistan has featured in eight T20Is, winning five and losing three. While they secured the bilateral series against Zimbabwe away from home in December last year by 2-1, they lost their most recent outing, the tri-nation series final to Pakistan in the UAE. They ended the tri-series with three wins and two losses.

Positives for Afghanistan, largely in bowling and game-time in host region:

-An extremely potent spin attack led by Rashid Khan: Led by skipper Rashid Khan, with a young left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed, a 19-year-old right-armer Allah Ghazanfar and a crafty, 40-year-old right-armer Mohammed Nabi, Afghanistan has an extremely solid spin attack. If the tracks in Dubai turn out to be slow and offer turn, they could easily make a quick snack out of their opposition. Despite his recent occasional struggles, Rashid has been in solid form in T20Is leading up to the Asia Cup, with nine scalps in four matches at an average of 12.77, with an economy rate of 7.18.

This year itself in all of T20s, Rashid has 47 wickets in 40 matches, though his average of over 24 and an economy rate of 8 suggests that he is a way more vulnerable bowler than before, atleast in franchise cricket. With 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 13.66 during The Hundred, Rashid played a crucial role in Oval Invincibles' hat-trick of titles in UK.

-Game time in the UAE: Finishing as finalists in the tri-nation series held in Sharjah, Afghanistan has spent some time in the UAE, while not in the Asia Cup venues of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. While the conditions may vary at these two venues, Rashid-led team has enjoyed some success and advantage of already having played in UAE. As suggested by the top five in the wicket-takers list being dominated by spinners, conditions in Sharjah were highly spin-friendly, and this could be the same in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

-Ibrahim Zadran's form: In five T20Is since last year, Zadran has featured in five T20Is, scoring 194 runs at an average of 38.80, with a strike rate of 132.87 and two half-centuries, with a best score of 65.

Disadvantages for Afghanistan heading into the tournament:

Poor batting form: Afghanistan's batting is not in the best shape heading into the tournament, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, their frontline batter, struggling for runs right now, having made just 104 runs in eight appearances at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 104.20, just after finishing as top-run-getter in T20 World Cup with 281 runs in eight matches, including three fifties.

Their batting average of 20.96 is third-lowest behind Sri Lanka (20.88) and Pakistan (19.84), while viewed collectively, while their strike rate of 117.07 is second-lowest, with Oman lagging behind with a strike rate of 111.71. Amongst all the Test-playing nations, Afghanistan has the lowest strike rate in this year's Asia Cup. Also, their batters have just six fifty-plus scores (no centuries) in 66 innings, the lowest amongst all the participants heading into the tournament since the T20 World Cup 2024.

-Lack of game time: Afghanistan has played eight T20Is heading into the Asia Cup, the least among all participants, with even non-Test playing countries like Oman (15), Hong Kong (27) and UAE (29) having much better game time and preparation. While the participation in T20 leagues worldwide is definitely a plus and Afghans form a massive part of these competitions, the intensity and stakes are not as high as this coveted continental affair.

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi. (ANI)

