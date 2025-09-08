Mumbai, September 8: The ACC Asia Cup is set to begin on Tuesday with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong and India beginning their campaign against UAE on the following day. The tournament will run until September 28 and will feature eight teams that will be battling it out for the coveted trophy. The continental showpiece, which has been played on a rotational basis between ODIs and T20Is since 2016, will be played in T20I format and will form an important preparation for all participants ahead of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Why Asia Cup 2025 Will Be Played in T20I Format? Here's the Reason for Continental Competition's Change of Format This Year.

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match will take place on September 14 in Dubai and the two rivals could meet as many as three times should they progress to the Super 4 stage and the finals. Of the 19 matches in the Asia Cup, 11, including the final, will be held in Dubai, while Abu Dhabi will host the remaining eight.

Defending champions India are the most successful team in Asia Cup cricket history having won the title eight times. Sri Lanka have won the Asia Cup six times, while Pakistan have emerged triumphant twice. India’s Rohan Pandit, Virender Sharma Named in Match Officials Panel for Asia Cup 2025.

Groups

Group A: India, Oman, Pakistan, and hosts United Arab Emirates

Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.

Format

The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super Fours stage, with the top two facing each other in the title clash to decide the winner of the 17th edition of the Asia Cup.

Venues

Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Telecast and streaming details-

All 19 games of the Asia Cup 2025 will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

Match Timing

18 of the 19 matches of the Asia Cup 2025 will kick off at 8:00 PM (IST) to avoid sweltering heat conditions in the region. The only day fixture between UAE and Oman on September 15 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi starts at 5:30 PM (IST).

