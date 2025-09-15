Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 15 (ANI): UAE batter Alishan Sharafu, who lived majority of his life in UAE and found his love for cricket in his birthplace of Kerala, admitted that his first memory of cricket was supporting India and Sachin Tendulkar during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, when Men in Blue brought the cup home after 28 years and this marked the beginning of his passion for cricket.

The 22-year-old, who made his international debut in 2020, has played 54 T20Is for the UAE, scoring 1,271 runs at an average of 30.26, with a strike rate of 132.94, with nine half-centuries in 50 innings and a best score of 90*. His 17-ball 22, with three fours and a six, was the sole show of aggression from the UAE side as they were bundled out for 57 runs against India in the campaign opener.

Sharafu will be aiming to do much better to keep his team's hopes for the Super Four phase alive against Oman on Monday.

Nearly 15 years after he first picked up the bat, he is now one of the UAE's most crucial batters and is also a valuable part of the International T20 League (ILT20) for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR). In 22 matches spanning three seasons, he has made 442 runs at an average of 24.55, with a strike rate of 122.43 and two fifties and a best score of 82*.

"My first memory of cricket was the 2011 World Cup," he said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"I was supporting India, obviously, and they went on to win it. It was Sachin Tendulkar's last World Cup, and that was the point where I wanted to play the game. That was when cricket became a passion," he added.

During the match against India in a largely forgettable batting display by the UAE, his range of shots was a highlight, such as an inside-out cover for a six against spinner Axar Patel and also whipped pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah off his hips.

His passion for sport allowed him to face West Indies T20 giant Sunil Narine in the nets, learn from West Indies hitter Andre Russell and England star Phil Salt in ILT20, and this exposure is worth its weight in gold for him.

"Every game is a big opportunity. Because there are only two local players in the XI at ILT20, you never know how many chances you will get. Maybe just one in the whole season. So you have to do well. Fortunately, I played every game in my first season 2024, which was a privilege. You learn from the best - just watching how they go about their game," he said.

For Sharafu, cricket continues to be his priority, and he has ticked another box on the insistence of his parents by completing a degree in cybersecurity, even though he is aware that he would not be putting it to use so soon.

"Initially, my mom was a little sceptical about cricket, because for every parent, education comes first. But once I started playing international cricket, she understood. I think I did okay at managing both. I met her expectations, whatever she wanted. But yeah, it was difficult once I got to university. I had to do both. There was no option," he said.

But pulling off balancing acts that Sharafu has done in education as well. When he was 15, he broke into UAE Under-16s and Under 19s squads in the same year, while attending his high school. He made his T20I debut at the age of 17 and ODI debut at 18, in year 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Sharafu's talent was first spotted by ADKR by former analyst AR Srikkanth, who first came into the ILT20 set-up with Ryan Ten Doeschate, who was back then the franchise's head coach and now the Indian assistant coach. He was noted for his ability to attack the bowlers right from the start.

"I do not know where it comes from," he says about his fearlessness. "But I have always liked taking bowlers on. That is how I have always wanted to bat. Even as a kid, I just loved hitting sixes," he continued.

For the past two seasons at the ILT20, Sharafu says he's learnt "something school or university does not teach you" and admitted to asking Russell about how he hit so many sixes consistently.

"Andre Russell is one I always watch. I asked him about how he hits sixes consistently, what his secret is. With Narine, he's probably one of the calmest and smartest cricketers I have seen. He just reads the game one step faster. Even batting with Phil Salt, he told me a few small things that could help my game. Sometimes they work, sometimes they do not, but just having those conversations is special," he added.

Being asked about his biggest improvements in his game since being exposed to international-level talent in ILT20, he said that after last season, his batting has evolved.

Asked about his biggest improvements since playing in the ILT20, he says, "I think my batting evolved after last season with the Knight Riders. Even though you are the same player, playing alongside guys like Russell and Narine just gives you confidence. Once you have that validation, you take that confidence into the UAE team too. It is 8 80 per cent about how you feel. And I think that experience has added another gear to my batting."

That improvement is visible as he is able to change his roles well from being a top-order batter to playing in the middle.

"If we lose early wickets, I know I have to stabilise the innings and take it deep. If we are going well, I just go in and bat with freedom. The clarity from the team management has been excellent," he added.

Off the field, Sharafu likes playing FIFA on his PlayStation or relaxing by a pool or on a beach. His cricketing ambition is also a lot more focused.

"Everyone wants to be the best in the country. I would like to be someone the team can depend on to win games. That is what I want to be known for," he said.

This drive Sharafu has is a product of the sacrifices his father made for his career.

"From when I was 10-15, every Friday and Saturday, he would take me to training and games, sit at the ground, pick me up, drop me back. He is a very passionate supporter, sometimes hard on me too, but I think that is where I get it from," he concluded. (ANI)

