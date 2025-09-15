Muhammad Waseem became the fastest player to score 3000 runs in T20I cricket in terms of balls faced, achieving this feat during the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15. The UAE captain was in sublime form against Oman and got to the 3000-run mark in T20I cricket in just 1,947 balls and with this, he broke Jos Buttler's record, with the England star having achieved the mark in 2068 deliveries. Muhammad Waseem also became the first UAE batter to score 3000 runs in T20Is. In the match against Oman, the right-hander smashed 69 runs off 54 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes. Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Batsmen Standings With Highest Run Scorers in T20I Cricket Tournament.

Muhammad Waseem Breaks Jos Buttler's Record, Becomes Fastest to 3000 T20I Runs in Terms of Balls Faced

Captain fantastic! 🦸‍♂️ Muhammad Waseem becomes the first ever UAE batter to reach the milestone 🇦🇪✨ Watch #UAEvOMAN, LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/Rzz87A2pi3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 15, 2025

Muhammad Waseem Takes 1947 Balls to Score 3000 T20I Runs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)