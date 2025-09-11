All-rounder Shivam Dube was awarded with Team India's "Impact Player of the Match" award for his superb outing during the Asia Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team. Bowling coach Morne Morkel presented the medal to Shivam Dube. Shivam Dube bagged a three-wicket haul during the IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai. In two overs, Dube dismissed three UAE batters - Asif Khan (2), Dhruv Parashar (1), and Junaid Siddique (0). Dube's brilliant outing with the ball bundled out the UAE for just 57 runs - the second lowest total in Asia Cup T20 history. In response, Men in Blue chase down their fastest target in T20 in terms of overs in 4.3 overs and registered a dominating nine-wicket win. IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Video Highlights: Watch India Register Their Quickest Run-Chase By Over Against United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

Shivam Dube Wins Team India's 'Impact Player of The Match' Award

𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗧𝗦 | 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 Smiles and banter all around in the #TeamIndia dressing room after a commanding win against the UAE 😊 😎 Watch 🎥 🔽 #AsiaCup2025 | #INDvUAEhttps://t.co/eRYLdVyGdx — BCCI (@BCCI) September 11, 2025

