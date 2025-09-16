In a must-win encounter Asia Cup 2025 Group A, the Pakistan national cricket team will lock horns against the United Arab Emirates national cricket team on September 17. With India already booking a place in the Super 4s from Group A, only one remaining spot remains, as Pakistan and the UAE both eye that elusive knockout stage entry. Pakistan and UAE are both on two points each, but the Salman Agha-led side have a positive 1.6 net run rate, while the host nation are negative 2. UAE will have to beat Pakistan by a massive margin, while a victory for the latter will book their place in Super 4s, and a meeting with India on September 20. No Official Decision Taken On PCB’s Demand To Remove Referee Andy Pycroft After India Refused To Shake Hands With Pakistan Players in Asia Cup 2025 Clash, ICC Sources

Pakistan will need to overcome all the noise surrounding the 'handshake row' after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match, and solely focus on the PAK vs UAE T20I match. The batting, in particular, has to live up to their standards against an opposition who have been quite familiar in recent months. Pakistan will have an advantage, having thrashed the UAE in the recent UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 multiple times.

However, Pakistan have not been handed a smooth sailing by the UAE, which have managed to put up decent fights against a much superior side. UAE nearly pulled off a heist in Sharjah earlier this month, and will hope to better their result when PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 takes place on Wednesday. Muhammad Waseem and co are coming off a thumping win over Oman, which might hand a slight confidence to the squad heading into a crucial match against Pakistan.

When is PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025?

The Pakistan vs United arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 17. The PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 T20I match will commence at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The PAK vs UAE H2H Record in T20Is?

So far, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have met each other merely two times in T20Is. Pakistan holds an imposing 2-0 win record over the UAE in the T20Is head-to-head record, winning two out of 2. Pakistan Will Be Knocked Out of Asia Cup 2025 If They Boycott Match Against UAE.

Who Are the PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Saim Ayub Muhammad Waseem Sufiyan Muqeem Junaid Siddique Rishad Hossain

PAK vs UAE Likely Playing XI

Pakistan Likely XI vs UAE: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf

United Arab Emirates Likely XI vs PAK: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique

