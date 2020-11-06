New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has gone into self-isolation, awaiting his own COVID-19 test result, after 'someone' at his home contracted the virus.

"Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!"," Gambhir tweeted.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2020.

The 39-year-old is based in Delhi and is also a Member of Parliament. He represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20s.

Delhi recorded over 6,700 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the city to over 4.16 lakh with 66 more fatalities, the highest in around four months.

Also Read | PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2020 Dream11 Team: Shaheen Afridi, Brendan Taylor and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)