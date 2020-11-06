Pakistan (PAK) will square off against Zimbabwe (ZIM) in 1st T20I match of the three-match series. The game will be held on November 7, 2020, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan won the recently-concluded ODI series by 2-1 against Zimbabwe. Pakistan is led by Babar Azam, while Zimbabwe plays under the captaincy of Chamu Chibhabha. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick best all-rounders, batsmen, bowlers and wicket-keepers. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2020 Becomes Second One Day International Match to Advance to Super Over.

Pakistan won the first two games of the ODI series against Zimbabwe to seal the series. However, the visitor fought back well in the last ODI where they won the game in the super-over. Zimbabwe after posting a total of 278/6 in 50 overs did not allow Pakistan to cross the line as they made 278/9 in 50 overs. In the super-over, Zimbabwe restricted Pakistan to just two runs to get the target of 3 which they won by ease.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – It would be wise to go with Brendan Taylor (ZIM) as the wicket-keepers for PAK vs ZIM fantasy team.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Craig Ervine (ZIM) and Harris Sohail (PAK).

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Imad Wasim (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK) and Sikandar Raza (ZIM) should be picked as all-rounders for PAK vs ZIM, IPL 2020 Dream11 team.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Wahab Riaz (PAK), T Chisoro (ZIM) can be the bowlers.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Harris Sohail (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Wahab Riaz (PAK), T Chisoro (ZIM).

Brendan Taylor (ZIM) can be chosen as captain of your PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team, while Shadab Khan (PAK) can be elected as vice-captain.

