After some great action in the ODI series, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will lock horns in three T20Is. The opening clash takes place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 7. Babar Azam’s men, who clinched the ODI series 2-1, will indeed take the favourites with an aim to extend their dominance over Zimbabwe. On the other hand, the visitors must have gained a lot of confidence after defeating the Men in Green in super over in the third ODI. Also, T20 games give you opportunities to gain momentum in the span of a few deliveries. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2020 Becomes Second One Day International Match to Advance to Super Over.

Meanwhile, continue reading this article to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2020 match. Chance for Babar Azam to Regain Top Spot in ICC T20I Rankings.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Babar Azam

The Pakistan captain is coming off a century from the last game and deserves a place in your Dream11 team. With the Zimbabwe bowling line-up not being the strongest, Azam must be backing himself to play a match-winning knock again. Notably, the dasher can also reclaim his top spot in T20I batting rankings.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Wahab Riaz

The left-arm speedster is one of Pakistan’s best bowlers in T20 cricket and is a must pick in your fantasy team. His ability to swing the new ball can challenge the best of the batsmen while his toe-crushing yorkers in the death overs make him a captain’s delight.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shaheen Afridi

The young pacer is in red-hot form and will be raring to extend his sensational run. Afridi claimed a five-wicket haul in the first ODI and will not mind replicating his heroics in opening T20I. The Rawalpindi track has also favoured the pacers lately, and Zimbabwe batsmen will not want to face an in-form Afridi.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Sikandar Raza

Although the veteran all-rounder wasn’t in great form in ODI series, he will be critical to Zimbabwe’s success in the T20I series. His ability to contain runs in the middle order can trouble the hosts while his big-hitting capabilities make him an even more significant asset. Hence, he should be picked in your fantasy team.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Brendan Taylor

Taylor was one of the very few Zimbabwe players who managed to impress in the ODI series. The dashing batsman wasn’t troubled by the spin or pace and will back himself to play another impressive knock. With Taylor being a wicket-keeper as well, his dismissals behind the stumps will fetch you even more points.

