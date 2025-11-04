Mumbai, November 4: Former England international Gary Neville and Belgian star Eden Hazard were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, an honour recognising individuals who have achieved exceptional success and made a significant contribution to the competition since its inception in 1992. Eligibility for induction requires that players and managers be retired from professional football. Hazard and Neville are the two former players selected for induction this year by the 24 existing Hall of Fame members. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Xabi Alonso, Emilio Butragueno, Dean Huijsen Pay Tribute to Late Diogo Jota and His Brother Andre Silva Ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match.

Other notable inductees include Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsène Wenger, and all-time great players such as Paul Scholes, Dennis Bergkamp, Vincent Kompany, and Didier Drogba. The Hall of Fame members were presented with the results of a public poll, which invited fans to share their selections from a 15-man shortlist.

Speaking on his induction, Gary Neville said, "It's a huge honour to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. When you hear the names of the players who have already been recognised - legends of the game - to be among them is special.

Speaking on his induction, Gary Neville said, "It's a huge honour to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. When you hear the names of the players who have already been recognised - legends of the game - to be among them is special.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent my entire career at the club I grew up supporting, Manchester United, to have played with so many great players and under a manager like Sir Alex Ferguson. My focus was always doing my job for the team, and to be recognised for that is a proud moment."

Reacting to his Hall of Fame induction, Eden Hazard said, "For a small Belgian guy from Braine-le-Comte just playing football for fun, being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame with these great players at 34 years old is incredible. My dream was to play at the highest level, and I did it, so I am really happy. Week after week, you have big games, and at the end of the season, you lift a trophy with your teammates. It's a beautiful feeling."

"When you score goals, when you win trophies, you just want more. I am proud to know I did a few good things for seven years in the Premier League. We don't play the game alone, so this is for all the people who have supported me - my family, my teammates and the fans, my friends - this is for us all," he added.

A one-club man, Neville's name is synonymous with Manchester United's dominance throughout the Premier League era. Renowned for his consistency, leadership and tactical intelligence, the right-back was a key figure in one of the most successful club sides in English football history, representing United across 19 remarkable seasons between 1992 and 2011.

Graduating from United's famed 'Class of '92' alongside fellow Hall of Fame members David Beckham and Paul Scholes, Neville quickly established himself as a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

Sir Alex Ferguson, whose 26-year tenure as Manchester United's manager included Gary Neville's entire playing career, said: "The longevity of Gary's career, from a 14-year-old in the Manchester United youth team through to representing England, makes him a worthy recipient of this award... I am delighted for Gary; it's a well-earned recognition of a fine career at the highest level."

Across his Premier League career, Neville made 400 appearances, keeping more than 100 clean sheets and contributing 35 assists. During that time, he won eight Premier League titles, including as part of the historic 1998/99 Treble, which included the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Since retiring in 2011, Neville has continued to shape the game through his roles in punditry, broadcasting and coaching, using his insight and passion to inform and inspire the next generation of football fans.

Eden Hazard made an immediate impact in the Premier League after signing for Chelsea from Lille in 2012. Hazard made 245 appearances, scoring 85 times and notching 54 assists in the Premier League across seven seasons in west London.

The Belgian playmaker quickly became one of the most electrifying and entertaining players of his generation. His first Premier League title win came in 2014/15. The Belgian started every match, registering 14 goals and laying on a further nine assists for his teammates.

His individual brilliance was acknowledged in that term, as he won the 2014/15 Premier League Player of the Season award, as well as the PFA Players' Player of the Year and Football Writers' Player of the Year awards in the same season.

Hazard lifted the Premier League Trophy for a second time in 2016/17, making five assists and finding the net 16 times, including a sensational solo goal against Arsenal, collecting the ball in his own half and bypassing several defenders.

He was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on four occasions, cementing his legacy before moving on from the Premier League in 2019 after seven seasons at Chelsea, which also included an FA Cup, League Cup and two UEFA Europa League triumphs.

Hazard's former manager, Jose Mourinho, who led Chelsea to the 2014/15 Premier League title, said: "Eden, many congratulations on joining the Premier League Hall of Fame. Everybody knows that you belong there. You are one of the most amazing players that I have ever worked with, and of course, you have to be there."

Both Eden Hazard and Gary Neville will be formally honoured at the 2025 Premier League Hall of Fame event on Tuesday, November 4. All inductees receive a medallion engraved with their name and the year of their induction, along with a £10,000 donation made by the Premier League to a charity of their choice.

