Trent Alexander-Arnold, Xabi Alonso, Emilio Butragueno and Dean Huijsen paid tribute to the late Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva ahead of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match on November 5. Diogo Jota, who played for Liverpool and the Portugal national football team, died after a tragic car accident in July 2025. The horrific incident occurred on the A-52 highway in the province of Zamora. Jota was travelling with his brother Andre when the vehicle went off the road. Portugal Honour Late Diogo Jota By Giving His Iconic No 21 Jersey to Close Friend Ruben Neves.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Other Liverpool members Pay Tribute to Diogo Jota

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Xabi Alonso, Emilio Butragueño and Dean Huijsen laid tributes to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva at Anfield this evening ahead of Real Madrid's visit to Anfield tomorrow night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dd1vBBi8px — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 3, 2025

