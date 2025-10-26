Looking to overturn their slump, defending champions Liverpool visited Brentford in the Premier League 2025-26 and suffered a dominant loss, which the scoreline might not suggest. Dango Ouattara opened the scoring for Brentford as early as the fifth minute, which was doubled on the brink of half-time by Kevin Schade, who scored in the 45th minute. Liverpool managed to hit back with Milos Kerkez scoring a goal in injury time just before the half-time whistle, cutting down their lead to one goal. A tackle inside the box by Virgil van Dijk saw Brentford earn a spot kick, which Igor Thiago converted with ease, hitting a third goal for the hosts at Gtech Community Stadium. Just a minute before the regulation time completion, Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool in the 89th minute, but it went in vain as Brentford managed to hold out their 3-2 advantage until the whistle. Manchester United 4-2 Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Bryan Mbeumo Hits Brace as Red Devils Move Into Top Four on Points Table
Liverpool Suffer Shock Defeat
Defeat. pic.twitter.com/6TD4oLS9v3
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 25, 2025
