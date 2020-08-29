New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry on Saturday decided to allow sports gathering of up to 100 people with effect from September 21 in its Unlock-4 guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the new set of guidelines, the ministry lifted the total ban on sports activities, which was earlier put in place till August 31.

"Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21," the ministry said.

However, such limited gatherings can only be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer, the guidelines said.

Sporting activities in the country came to a grinding halt in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The marquee cricket event IPL was also shifted to the UAE in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

