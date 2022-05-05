New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Indian paddler Hansini Mathan Rajan has returned with two medals, including a gold in the U-13 girls event, from the World Table Tennis Youth Contender tournament held in Linz, Austria.

The tournament was held from May 1-3.

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Showing Motivational Video to Real Madrid Team Ahead of Their UCL 2021-22 Semifinal Against Manchester City.

She won the U-13 championship defeating Romania's Andreea Baisu in a thrilling final. The final scoreline read 11-3, 7-11, 9 -11 ,11-0 ,11-8 in the Indian's favour.

She secured bronze in the U-15 category after stunning Choi Hosea of South Korea 3-0 in the quarterfinals. However, Hansini was overpowered by another South Korean, Yoo Yerin, in the semifinals.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in GT vs MI IPL 2022 Match 51.

Lee Seuengeun won the U-15 title beating compatriot Yoo Yerin in five games.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)